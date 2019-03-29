PELL CITY -- The speakers for Holy Week Services in Pell City have been announced.
The daily services, Monday-Friday, April 15-19, at noon each day, will be at the First United Methodist Church, 2200 3rd Ave. N. Speakers will speak about 20-30 minutes, and lunch will follow.
Traci Bennett, First United Methodist Church secretary, said Holy Week Services are free, and the community is welcome and encouraged to attend.
There is a new slate of speakers this year.
“We try to mix it up every year,” Bennett said. The services will be in the main sanctuary.
The Rev. Chris Beck, with Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, will open Holy Week Services on Monday, April 5.
On Tuesday, the Rev. Billy Bedford with the First Baptist Church of Riverside, will be the guest speaker.
Eden Westside Baptist Church Pastor the Rev. Jacky Connell will lead the service Wednesday, while the Rev. William Lucas with Our Lady of the Lake will speak at the Thursday service.
First United Methodist Church Pastor Byron Vance will provide the final sermon of Holy Week Services on Friday.
Area churches will join together to prepare daily lunches for those who attend. Bennett said people can enjoy their lunch after the services and then head back to work.
“There is a nursery available,” she said.
Holy Week Services draw good crowds each year, and many government offices and businesses close during the lunch hour so workers can attend.