Sparklight to sell Anniston office and service area this year

Internet service provider Sparklight intends to sell its Anniston systems later this year to Hargray Communications, a South Carolina-based company with a Pell City location, according to internal documents.
Julie Laulis, president and CEO of Sparklight — which was known as CableOne until a rebrand in 2019, and has served Calhoun County since 1997 — told employees in a letter distributed Tuesday afternoon that the company will sell its Anniston-based communications system, which provides cable internet, phone and television service to much of Calhoun. The company serves more than 900,000 residential and commercial customers in 21 states, according to its website; the company’s coverage area in Alabama includes a population of about 112,000 people, according to broadbandnow.com, a service that compares Internet service providers.
Hargray will take over the accounts and service for Sparklight’s existing customers in the Calhoun County area, and Sparklight will receive a minority ownership stake in the company. Hargray serves about 80,000 customers, according to its website, with around 800 employees working in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
“Hargray will be able to use its regional scale to further invest in the Anniston market — an area of the country in which Sparklight currently has a limited presence,” Laulis wrote.
The letter and other accompanying documents make no mention of the deal’s exact closing date, though a notice given to employees states that the sale will occur this year.
Attempts to reach Sparklight and Hargray Communications representatives were unsuccessful Tuesday. Hargray issued a news release about the sale late Tuesday afternoon, though it included no specific timeline for the sale or changes to service, though notes that the deal is “expected to close this fall pending regulatory approvals.”
Jeff Kagan, a telecommunications analyst based in Atlanta, said by phone Tuesday that Hargray is a smaller competitor in the communications industry, but it’s growing through acquisitions.
“Companies like AT&T and Verizon and CenturyLink … they have vast territories and they’re not really interested in the smaller market,” Kagan said.
But smaller companies like Hargray — founded in the 1940s as Harcan Telephone — have been buying companies for decades. Hargray added cable television to its services in 1980 and was providing Internet access by 2000, according to its website.
“Telecom is growing rapidly and changing rapidly, and it’s a very different business than it was 10 years ago, and 10 years from now will look very different from today,” Kagan said.
Sparklight’s information for employees includes answers for some customer concerns, though specifics are scarce.
“We don’t anticipate any immediate changes to the cost of your service,” the FAQ says about pricing changes. Customers will still receive a Sparklight bill until the acquisition is complete, it says, and also states that the company has no plans for other sales.
The FAQ points readers to a section of the Hargray Communications website, www.hargray.com/cableone, with similarly-worded answers to questions covered in Sparklight’s materials. That page notes that Hargray will reopen the CableOne office on Noble Street after the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a concern.
Employees received another set of frequently asked questions about their own potential concerns. Staff at the Anniston office will become Hargray employees, according to the FAQ, after receiving an offer of employment letter and completing a pre-hire drug screening and background check.
“You will not lose your job as a result of the sale,” the document says. Another answer adds that “we will not change your compensation for six months after the date of closing while we work through the integration and determine the most appropriate organizational structure and role for each employee.”