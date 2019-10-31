TALLADEGA -- The Pell City Players will perform a dinner theater production of “Southern Fried Murder” on Saturday night at Talladega Bottling Works, and the evening promises to deliver a healthy heapin’ of comedy, mystery and good ole Southern food.
According to venue Manager Jake Scott, this will be the second dinner theater production performed in the recently renovated building on the city’s Historic Courthouse Square, and both were performed by Pell City’s community theater group.
“The Pell City Players’ performance of ‘Nunsense’ earlier this year was well-received by the community, and we are looking forward to this production as well,” Scott said. “We will open the doors at 5:30 p.m. to allow ticket holders time to be seated before dinner is served at 6.
“Dinner will be provided by Boswell’s Wings, and the menu goes great with the play, which will be from 7 to about 9 p.m.”
In keeping with the Southern theme, the audience will dine on smoked pork tenderloin served over cheddar grits, collard greens, Southern caviar, fried green tomatoes and cornbread. Dessert will be peach cobbler with ice cream.
There will be plenty of sweet tea to drink, and for those who want something a little stronger, the venue is licensed to sell alcohol.
Kathy McCoy, president of The Pell City Players, also directs the production. She said there will be some interaction between cast members and the audience during the play, as everyone tries to solve the mystery of who killed Magnolia Capote, a wealthy family matriarch in Louisiana.
“Magnolia Capote calls her family together for dinner in a fancy hotel called the Towering Oaks to discuss her will, and she is killed, and the mayhem that follows is fun for everyone,” she said.
McCoy believes community theater is one of the purest forms of fellowship.
“A good community theater entertains, serves, reflects and involves the whole community,” she said. “The Pell City Players is a 501C3 nonprofit, which has been providing quality entertainment in the region for 13 years. We also support a scholarship fund for Pell City High School
seniors who have participated in theater.”
Tickets for the event are $40, or $35 for a vegetarian plate, and are available at www.eventbrite.com.