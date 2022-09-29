White's Mountain Sorghum Festival begins today, Sept. 29, through Oct. 1.
See traditional Sorghum Syrup making, and view homegrown sorghum cane completely processed into syrup today at the White’s Mountain Sorghum Festival.
The event starts today at 10 a.m. when cane growers arrive for photo sessions and unloading.
Friday, Sept. 30, at 8 a.m. juice is pressed from the cane and outdoor cooking begins.
Saturday, Oct. 1, at 8 a.m. cooking is finalized and bottling begins.
Everyone who enjoys making or tasting sorghum or observing the process can come join the fun.
Admission is free.
For more information, contact Tommy White at 205-467-6927.
White's Mountain is on Alabamd Highway 23 North in St. Clair Springs.
Congratulations to Springville High School's recently crowned Miss Tiger Pride, Mallory Martinez.
Here is more information on the Springville Police Department Civilian Firearms Training classes on Oct. 8 and Oct. 22 (these are separate classes, you only have to take one, not both.)
Each class is 4 to 5 hours long. Each day will start at 9 a.m. Cost is $50 per person.
Sign up now as each class is limited to 10 people.
Participants must bring their driver's license, a handgun of your choice, 100 rounds of ammo, ear protectors (ear plugs or ear muffs), eye protectors (clear or sun glasses).
Participants will receive a certificate at the end of the class.
Sign up at Springville City Hall. For more information, contact Investigator Rigby at 205-467-2701.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers