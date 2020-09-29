Some Pell City utility customers may have suffered data breach

PELL CITY -- Some customers who pay the city of Pell City via paper check for their utility bills may have had their data breached according to the municipality and Valley Bank.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the municipality has been informed by Valley Bank that some of the city’s customers may have had their data breached, specifically those that use lockbox services. Muenger said lockbox refers to customers who pay utility payments via check, which is then transmitted to the city.
Marc Piro, senior vice president and head of content, creative and public relations for Valley Bank’s corporate office in New Jersey, said the source of the breach comes from a third-party servicer.
“One of our third-party service providers experienced a security breach,” he said in a statement. “This incident was not a result of a breach of Valley’s security systems. We are working closely with this third-party service provider to alert affected customers.”
Muenger said every customer affected by the breach should receive a letter informing them of the issue and offering complimentary credit monitoring services.
“There is no indication that any customer data has been utilized for fraudulent purposes; however, all customers who receive notice are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the credit monitoring service that is offered,” Muenger said.
He said that letters should arrive in one week.