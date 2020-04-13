Some in St. Clair, Talladega counties lose power due to Sunday storms, but damage light (free content)

Following a barrage of severe storms Easter Sunday, some in Talladega and St. Clair counties remained without power Monday morning, though officials in some areas say they saw limited damage.
According to Issac Pigott with Alabama Power, around 1,400 customers were without power Monday morning in St. Clair County, while just under 200 were without power in Talladega County.
Pigott said the company did not have an estimate on the restoration time for all those areas but did have crews working on restoring power to customers.
Sylacauga Utilities Board Manager Mitch Miller said Sylacauga had 17 outages between Sunday and Monday morning.
“They were all on the southern end, the south and eastern sections of town,” he said. “They were out for varying lengths.”
Miller said the shortest outage lasted around an hour, while the longest outage, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. Monday, was still ongoing as of 10:30 a.m. The ongoing outage was one of three that remain unresolved.
“We have 46 people out,” he said. “We have a tree that went down through the lines, so we’re trying to get all the lines put back up there. It’s got the majority of the customers out -- 36 on it. That one is probably going to be the longest outage, but hopefully, they’ll have that one up before lunch.”
He added, given the scope of the storm forecast, the area didn’t have as many trouble spots as it had in recent weather events.
“We were very fortunate not to have any widespread power outages,” Miller said. “Here, we only ended up with two broken poles and several strands of line down. Our men worked throughout the night and did a good job getting just about everybody back up.”
Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative, the other major electricity provider for Talladega County, also said it experienced outages. As of Sunday night, 263 customers were without power, Manager of Marketing Jon Cullimore said.
“At the worst of it, we had 12 separate outages,” Cullimore said
He said many of those outages had already been repaired Monday morning, but 17 of the company’s consumers remained without power around 10 a.m.
“In the grand scheme of things, it was not a huge number,” he said, “but big numbers or small numbers, we have to respond.”
Cullimore said the response from work crews had been swift despite measures the co-op had put in place due to the coronavirus. He said due to the pandemic, many workers have been taking their vehicles home, including the equipment they need to fix outages.
Damage light across area
Despite more than 1,000 customers being without power in St. Clair, Bryan Schaefers with the county EMA said his agency had only received reports of two homes damaged in Argo, with all other damages being trees on roads and similar issues.
Lt. Lincoln Stewart of the Argo Fire Department said his agency had only received a call of a damaged house on Advent Circle. Stewart said the department was unable to respond to the call due to fallen trees. He said that due to this, Trussville Fire Department responded to the call, and he was not aware of the extent of the damage.
Schaefers said the EMA had not received any reports of property damage in any other part of the county.
Springville fire Chief Richard Harvey said the city had 66 people make use of its three storm shelters over the course of the night despite concerns over the coronavirus.
“It’s the largest number of people we have had shelter in our shelters,” Harvey said, adding he expects the number would have been double if fears of the virus had not been in place.
Harvey said many residents waited in their cars until the weather worsened before coming into the shelter, and that everyone wore masks.
He said two of Springville’s shelters can hold 200 people, and the low turnout allowed for some social distancing to be observed.
“It worked out well,” he said.
Pell City fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said his agency had no dispatch calls Sunday night or Monday morning, adding damage had been light.
Talladega County fared similarly to St. Clair, with damage being sporadic.
Talladega County EMA specialist LeighAnn Butler said Monday that “Talladega County was very fortunate last night. We had a report of a tree and a power line down on a house on Hillcrest Road in Oak Grove and other reports of downed trees sporadically throughout the county, but we were still very fortunate.”
There were reports of one or two downed trees in Munford as well as a handful of other trees down in the south end of the county, but there were no reports of flooding and no known injuries as of Monday morning.
“We were under a tornado watch initially until 10 p.m. Sunday. That was then extended to midnight and then to 6 a.m. Monday morning, but the last warning was canceled right after it was extended. We had one severe thunderstorm warning for the county all night, from just before 11 p.m. to midnight,” Butler said.
Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said his city managed to get by with few issues during the storms.
“We just had a little bit of power outages, a line down and one tree on a house, but other than that, we came out of it -- thank God -- really well,” he said. “It went northeast of us.”
He added the city didn’t have to open up storm shelters.
Heigl said the municipality would have to work on establishing a more permanent storm shelter for future instances of severe weather.
“We do have a storm shelter, but it’s for manufactured homes on the west side of town,” he said. “We have a storm shelter over there for those people, but I don’t think it’s ever been used. It’s been out there for 12 years or better.”
The mayor said Friday that Sylacauga also used First Baptist Church as a storm shelter in past weather events.
Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson said he hadn’t received reports of any damage in the municipality, but he’s not ruling out the possibility of some having occurred.
“I’m sure we’ll probably hear. I’m sure we’ll have a lot of limbs out in the street and things like that,” he said.
He added the city didn’t have to open any storm shelters.
Daily Home staff writers Shane Dunaway and Chris Norwood contributed to this story.