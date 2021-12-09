Soil Testing: The First Step in Planting Success

You’ve probably heard the expression, “the devil is in the details.”
Soil testing is one of the details you don’t want to skip. The first step in planting a garden, flowerbed, lawn or food plot is soil testing.
A soil test takes the guesswork out of soil preparation. All plants need essential nutrients to grow, and many of those nutrients are found in your soil. Conducting a simple soil test can help you ensure your plants have the nutrients they need to grow. You may need to add fertilizer to provide your plants with nutrients or you may need to amend the soil with lime to reduce or neutralize soil acidity.
A soil test will identify the fertilizer and lime requirements needed for the plant species you are planting. It’s not uncommon to see someone add fertilizer or lime to their garden, flowerbed or food plot without first testing the soil. We often add fertilizer without knowing what type or how much is needed. By testing your soil, you will know exactly what you need to add to the soil, and with this knowledge, you can save money and protect your plants from possible harm.
So, what exactly is a soil test? A soil test is an analysis of the soil that estimates its ability to supply the necessary nutrients for the plant species you will be planting. It allows you to identify any nutrient deficiencies in your soil and tells you exactly what you need to add to your soil to increase your odds for a successful planting. Test results are used to help you determine the type and amount of nutrients you will need to add for the best outcome.
The best time to take soil samples is when the plants are dormant. However, soil samples can be taken at any time during the year. Recommendations about how and when to apply fertilizer or lime are only as good as the samples you submit for analysis. To ensure you are submitting the best samples, make sure to identify the sample locations, and take the samples at the proper depth. You will also want to make sure the soil is free of debris such as grass or sticks, and that the soil is dry.
Begin by dividing the area you are testing so you can easily identify sampling points. You want to take samples from various places within the test site. It is best to use a zigzag approach when taking samples. This ensures that the entire sample area is included.
For lawns you will want to take samples at a depth of approximately four inches. If you are testing gardens, orchards or wildlife food plots, samples should be taken at a depth of six inches. You can collect your samples with shovels, spades, hand probes or hand augers.
Make sure your tools are clean to avoid any risk of contamination. Once you have all your samples gathered, place them in a bucket and mix thoroughly. Place about one pint of the mixture into a soil sample box. Soil sample boxes and information sheets are available from your county Extension office.
If you are collecting samples from various gardens or food plots, be sure to label each soil sample container appropriately, so you know which report goes with each sample area. When mailing your samples, enclose the soil boxes, the information sheet and a check to cover the service charge in a shipping box and send it to the address on the information sheet.
Remember for the best results, soil sampling should be done well in advance of planting. This allows enough time to amend the soil with fertilizer or lime, and it ensures your plants have the nutrients they need to flourish.
For more information about soil testing or other forestry, wildlife or natural resource questions, please contact Lynn Dickinson, regional extension agent, at (334) 303-8360 or email rhodela@auburn.edu. To learn more about what the St. Clair County Extension office has to offer, please like our Facebook page: St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office.