MOODY – The Moody Police Department arrested a Moody High School student after he sent out a Snapchat message to a female student last Thursday night, Sept. 12.
St. Clair Schools Superintendent Mike Howard said the female student felt threatened by the message and reported it to the administration that night.
Moody police Chief Thomas Hunt said he was unable to release the contents of the Snapchat message that was sent to the female student.
The male student spent the weekend in juvenile detention and was released back to the custody of his parents Monday morning.
“We basically put Moody High, Moody Jr. High and Moody Middle schools on alert Friday, but they were never placed on lockdown,” Hunt said. “None of the faculty, students or staff were in harm’s way or in any danger.
“What these juveniles need to know is if they send something out through texts or social media, and they delete it, it does not mean it is still not there.”
Hunt said the juvenile will appear in juvenile court in St. Clair County in two weeks.
