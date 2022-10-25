Smith new principal at Ashville Middle School

ASHVILLE - Rodney Smith has officially started his new job as Ashville Middle School’s principal, and he already feels at home.
“This is not a stop along the way somewhere,” Smith said. “This is home now.”
Smith began his job after the start of school, Sept. 26.
“I’m still trying to learn names,” he said. “It’s challenging, coming in after everything has started.”
But Smith said he is ready for the challenge at his new school.
“People have been supportive,” he said. I like the community.”
He said the central office staff has also been helpful.
“It’s good having the support of the central office,” Smith said. “They have been welcoming and helpful.”
Before coming to Ashville, Smith, 63, served as principal at Washington County High School in South Alabama for seven years. The school, just north of Mobile, served students in grades 5-12.
“Same age group, but adding the high school folks,” he said.
Smith said the move to Ashville puts him closer to family in the Huntsville area.
“I had a lot of friends and associates bragging about St. Clair County,” he said. “They said it was a great place to live and work.”
He was looking for change, and people were bragging about the schools and community, so that naturally led him to Ashville Middle School.
Smith said he found a rental home close to the school.
Smith’s wife, Cindy, is a traveling ICU nurse. She is currently working at a hospital in Jackson, Miss. He said the move actually puts him closer to his wife.
The couple have seven grown children, all college graduates.
He said their twins live in Orlando, two of his children live in Huntsville, and three live in Mississippi.
“They are all spread out,” Smith said. “It’s hard getting everyone together.
Smith grew up in New Market, Ala. He graduated from Buckhorn High School, a school where he began his career in education after graduating from Athens State College in 1995. While there, he advanced to the assistant principal position.
Before getting into education, he worked in the banking industry for 17 years.
“I decided I wanted to do something to make a difference, lending money wasn’t it,” he said.
Smith earned a master’s from the University of Alabama in 1997, and the Education Leadership master’s program in 1998. In 2000, he earned his ED.S in Educational Leadership from the University of Alabama, and in 2014 he completed the Superintendent Academy at the University of Alabama.
Smith has served as a principal in Troy High School in Troy, Mont., which is located in the northwest corner of the state. He also served as a school principal in Vicksburg, Miss.
Smith said he knew early on he wanted to go into administration.
“That was the direction I wanted to go,” he said.
Smith taught for three years and has been in administration for 23 years.
He said former principal Mr. (Rusty) St. John had everything running smoothly when he arrived.
Smith said it is just a matter of settling in and getting to know all his new students, staff and community.
“I was looking for some place to call home, and this is it,” Smith said.