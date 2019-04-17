A potential tornado-bearing storm system will roll through northeastern Alabama late Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Calera.
The northeastern part of the state “has a good chance for thunderstorms on Thursday night and a slight chance for tornadoes,” said Jim Westland, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “West Alabama has a better chance for tornadoes.”
Residents can expect winds up to 60 mph Thursday night and into Friday morning, according to Westland. The system will be at its strongest from 7 p.m. to midnight on Thursday.
The state last faced severe weather overnight Saturday into Sunday last week. The weather service reported that storm included 11 known tornadoes, with the closest touching down on Rabbittown Road in Glencoe, north of Calhoun County.
“Make sure you can receive weather alerts,” said Myles Chamblee, emergency management officer at the Calhoun County EMA. “A NOAA radio is pretty loud, so it will notify you of what’s going on in a storm.”
He recommends signing up for text alerts with the county EMA, which can be done by texting “CALHOUNEMA” to 888777.
It’s not enough just to be informed of the potential for severe weather, according to Chamblee; residents should also have a plan of action ready in case a tornado does touch down in the area.
“Everyone should have a plan and know how to contact their family,” he said. “We also tell people to keep extra supplies on hand such as non-perishable food.”
According to Westland, the storms will be followed by cold spring days in the immediate future. He said Friday’s and Saturday’s low temperatures will be in the 40s, with highs in the upper 50s.