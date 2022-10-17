Sit-down restaurant eyes commercial site

There is apparent interest from a full service restaurant to open on a commercial site at the intersection of Interstate 20 and U.S. 231.
The property is on the west side of U.S. 231, adjacent to Walgreens.
“The site has the interest of a sit-down restaurant and new-to-market grocery store,” Commission Chairman Paul Manning wrote in his Sept. 26 letter to the Alabama Department of Transportation. “Both prospects are in high demand by the citizens of that area.”
Manning said trees along I-20 must be cleared for the development project to move forward.
“Without the clearing permit, the site will not meet the development standards required by the proposed businesses, and the ability to provide adequate drainage from the site will be complicated,” Manning wrote.
The letter was in support of an application to remove the trees along the north side of I-20.
“Please accept this letter as a sign of our support for the tree clearing permit being requested by Williams Six, LLC,” Manning stated. “The permit is for the clearing of trees and brush along the northwestern side of the intersection of Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 231 (“the Site”). This interchange has become one of the largest retail and medical hubs in St. Clair County. This area generates a tremendous amount of employment, convenience, and taxes.”
The commission unanimously approved the letter of support at its Oct. 22 meeting.
“The St. Clair County Commission has supported the city of Pell City in their efforts to develop this interchange,” Manning stated in his letter. “We thank the Alabama Department of Transportation for approving similar clearing permits in the past in other sections of this interchange. These acts of cooperation have led to St. Clair County becoming a fast growing, vibrant community. It is important to us that this trend continues, and we ask you to approve the request by Williams Six LLC.”