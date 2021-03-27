Single-vehicle crash claims life of Springville woman

SPRINGVILLE — According to a press release sent out by the ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency), a Springville woman lost her life this morning after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Crawfords Cove Road in Springville. The woman involved was identified as 40-year-old Valerie Johnson.
Public Information Officer Justin O’Neal said the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. when Johnson began driving off the road, proceeded to hit a fence and became fatally injured.
Officers pronounced Johnson dead at the scene of the crash.
O’Neal said no more information is available at the time as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident.