‘Shop Local’ program presented to Springville Rotary Satellite Club

TRUSSVILLE — Greg Carroll of the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club presented the club's "Shop Local" program at this week’s meeting of the new Springville Area Satellite Club.
During the meeting, Carroll gave the following example as to why it's important to shop locally: If a customer spends $100 at a locally-owned business, $68 stays within that community. If that same customer spent the same amount at a non-locally-owned business, only $43 stays within the community.
The money that stays not only pays the employees, but is also invested in schools, police, fire and sometimes donations to local organizations. Carroll challenged the group to shift 10 percent of their spending to locally-owned businesses.
The Rotary International is a global network of 1.2 million business, professional, and community leaders whose motto is “Service above Self.” For more information on the new Springville Area Rotary Club, please contact Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.