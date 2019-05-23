PELL CITY — The Pell City school board officially accepted Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber’s retirement during a special called meeting Thursday morning.
The announcement came as a surprise to some faculty members who were present. The meeting was set to take care of various personnel matters, but only the board members knew Barber was a part of that agenda.
Barber met with staff immediately following the board meeting to tell his employees of the news.
Board member Tammie Williams said Barber only told her this week that he was officially retiring.
“He really dropped the bomb,” she said. “I’m happy for him, but I’m incredibly sad, too. It’s bitter sweet.”
Barber took over as the superintendent of Pell City Schools in 2013. Before that, he served as the Pell City Board of Education assistant superintendent for more than a decade.
Williams was on the board when Barber was hired as the superintendent.
“Michael has done a fantastic job as superintendent,” she said. “We have thrived under Michael’s leadership. He has made such an impact … He’s earned the right to retire. We wish him well and we’re going to miss him a whole lot.”
With his first grandchild due in July, Barber said it was time to retire. He has served 32 years in education.
“It’s just a good time,” he said. “I wanted the school system in a good spot and I think it is in a great spot.”
Barber said he kept his retirement under wraps intentionally.
“The end of school is hard enough,” he said. “I did not want to take away from the end of school. I was going to do this tomorrow (Friday), but many people would be traveling for the Memorial Day weekend.”
Barber, who is the pastor at Mount Zion Freewill Baptist Church, said he will continue to minister, and he plans to remain in Pell City.
Board member Cecil Fomby, who was also on the board when Barber was hired as the superintendent, said Barber has helped the system improve academically, and through creative ways, has enhanced the system’s career technical programs for students not entering college.
Fomby also pointed out that graduation rates and academic scores have improved under Barber’s leadership.
“He’s done a fantastic job,” he said, adding that the school system is in stable financial shape.
Barber said he plans to continuing working, but is not sure where.
“I don’t know what the good Lord has planned for me,” he said. “There are other things I am interested in doing. My main focus now is on my grandson.”
Barber grew up in the Pell City school system and was a 1983 graduate. He was the first former Pell City student to ever apply for the system’s top job.
Barber earned his bachelor’s, master’s and education specialist degrees from Jacksonville State University. He also has a doctorate in ministry from Temple Baptist Seminary.
Barber started his teaching career as a fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary and then Stemley Elementary.
He was promoted to assistant principal at Drew Middle in the Talladega County school system before becoming principal in 1997 at Iola Roberts Elementary in Pell City.
In a 2013 interview with The Daily Home, Barber recalled when he interviewed for the principal’s job and toured Iola Roberts before accepting the post.
“It was in July, and teachers were working on their own time at Iola Roberts,” he said. “The people in the school system are hard-working, caring people.”
He said that made him want to be a part of the Pell City system.
Barber was promoted to assistant superintendent of Pell City Schools in 2001 and held that position until July 2013, when he took over as superintendent.
Barber’s retirement becomes official July 1.
“Everyone wants to go out on top, when it’s good,” Barber said. “It’s a good time for the school system, and for me personally, it’s a good time to retire.”