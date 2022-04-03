Sheriff’s Office, Springville PD locate missing Florida woman found in shallow grave off Highway 11

According to St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell, Cassie Carli, 37, who was reported missing from Navarre Beach, was discovered in a shallow grave inside a barn off Highway 11 in Springville yesterday.
Russell said that the cause of death has not yet been determined while autopsy results are expected tomorrow that should help with the investigation.
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and Springville Police Department were assisting in the search. The body was eventually identified by a tattoo.
The sheriff added that the property is linked to Carli’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo, who met with Carli for the custody exchange of their 4-year-old daughter.