Sheriff’s office responds to fire at Ashville jail

ASHVILLE — According to a news release by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the Ashville jail on Sunday in response to a dryer that caught fire, causing smoke in the basement of the building.
The Sheriff’s Office said correctional staff were able to quickly extinguish and ventilate the area quickly with help from the Ashville Fire Department, Steele Fire Department and Springville police department.
Paramedics with the Regional Paramedic Services also responded to the scene to check three correctional staff members for smoke inhalation. One of the staff members was transported to St. Vincent-St. Clair for further treatment.
No inmates were harmed during the accident and the jail has since resumed normal operations.