Sheriff’s Office, Moody Police investigate two recent deaths

According to a news release by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, a deceased man was located inside the residence 1195 Wolf Creek Road South in Pell City. The man was found when deputies responded to a call regarding a possible death.
Both St. Clair County Criminal Investigation Division and detectives from the Moody Police Department were both on scene. The Sheriff’s Office said investigators are working to determine if this incident is related to a deceased person found at the Sherman Williams in Moody this afternoon.
This investigation is early and on-going and updates will follow as more information develops.