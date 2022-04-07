Sheriff’s Office, Moody police assist in arrest of Mississippi bank robber

According to a news release from the Leeds Police Department, Leeds and Moody Police Departments with assistance from the St. Clair Sheriff’s Office and its SWAT team arrested Jasper Michael Wagner, 56, from Tupelo Miss. on April 6, 2022.
The suspect was wanted in connection with multiple bank robberies in Mississippi and Alabama. Officers located the vehicle at the Days Inn Motel at 1838 Ashville Road in Leeds and later the room number in which the suspect was staying. All of the law enforcement agencies responded to assist in taking the defendant in custody. Officers and deputies were able to get the defendant in custody and investigators are working with other agencies in evidence collection in this case.
“I am very appreciative of our officers and their dedication to duty,” Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said. “I am thankful for the cooperation that we have with other law enforcement agencies, especially the Moody Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Officers who we work with daily to stop violent criminals like on this occasion. With their assistance, we took this violent criminal in custody without injury to the defendant or a law enforcement officer.”
He added, “These men and women go out every day to remove dangerous criminals from our community with valor. I am excited that we removed him before he could victimize someone in our community.”
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Leeds Police Department at (205)-699-2581.