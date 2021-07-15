Sheriff’s Office makes fourth arrest related to firework stand robbery in Moody

According to a news release by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Brook Nicole Campbell of Pell City was arrested Wednesday on charges associated with the attempted robbery of a firework stand in Moody.
The St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit was able to locate the 35-year-old following a tip from Crime Stoppers and make the arrest with help from the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles.
The Moody Police Department already made three arrests related to the incident that occurred on Fourth of July weekend.
Campbell is being held at the county jail in Ashville on a $60,000 bond.