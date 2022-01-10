Sheriff’s Office makes 5 arrests related to string of thefts

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Clair Criminal Investigation Division has been actively working a string of vehicle and property thefts throughout St. Clair County.
The investigation yielded the recovery of several stolen items including vehicles, tractors, weapons, flatbed trailers, farm equipment, motorcycles and more.
Five of the following suspects were arrested on charges related to the stolen property:
—Mark Peoples, 28, of Springville was charged with three counts of receiving stolen property first degree, three counts of theft of property first degree and permitting animals to run at large. Peoples also received a separate charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended and probation revocation;
—Mandy Collins, 42, of Springville was charged with receiving stolen property first degree, hindering prosecution and obstruction of governmental operations;
—Kara Frost, 24, of Ashville was charged with four counts of receiving stolen property first degree and two counts of theft of property first degree;
—Richard Kirby, 42, of Springville was charged with receiving stolen property first degree along with a separate charge of failure to appear for the unlawful possession of a controlled substance;
—Jerald Graham, 29, of Springville was charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree.
The Sheriff’s office said more charges could be pending as the investigation continues.