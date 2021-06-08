Sheriff’s office, commission recognize officer’s rescue efforts following car crash into Logan Martin Lake

ASHVILLE — During its regular meeting Tuesday, the St. Clair County Commission recognized three officers for their rescue efforts following a car crash May 29 of Memorial Day weekend.
Five individuals, including two children under the age six, were victims of a single-vehicle incident where the car left the roadway and entered Logan Martin Lake at about 11 p.m.
Officers with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Mike Doss, Deputy Sheriff Joe David Morgan and Deputy Sheriff Jason Brooks arrived at the scene to retrieve the occupants from the car submerged in water.
The Officers were able to save one of the occupants and retrieved the other four after continuing to dive into 14 feet of water.
The commission adopted a resolution Tuesday honoring each of the officers that was presented to them by St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray.
Part of the resolution read, “The amazing bravery, courage and determination that they displayed reflects an undying service above self.”
Sheriff Murray said, “Law enforcement officers perform exceptional acts of bravery. Oftentimes, these acts of bravery where they put themselves in imminent danger, are not reported. That is what law enforcement does daily.”
He added, “Mr. White was able to survive this traumatic event because these three men put their lives in danger to do exactly that, to save him and attempt to save his family.”
In other matters, the commission:
—Hired four seasonal road workers;
—Approved an agreement with the city of Moody for the paving of Church Street;
—Rejected a communications agreement with Windstream for the Drug Task Force building and approved entering into a new agreement with Hargray Communications;
—Approved a lease agreement with a resident near the Pell City Courthouse for temporary parking during construction for $1,000 a month;
—Approved a new 12-hour shift model for jail employees;
—Approved a request from the city of Moody for an appropriation for a luncheon for the senior citizens of St. Clair County;
—Approved a resolution authorizing the intent for an issuance of debt and the validation of the same for the Pell City Courthouse;
—Ratified the purchase of an HVAC unit for the archives building from Allen Services Company in the amount of $14,428;
—Approved a request from Sheriff Murray to hire a temporary, full-time employee for central dispatch;
—Approved a declaration of emergency sick leave request for a jail employee;
—Adopted a resolution authorizing the chairman to execute and submit the Public Transportation C.A.R.E.S. Act funds and the regular 5311 FY22 grant funds application as well as all related agreements and documents in connection with the grant program;
—Adopted a resolution authorizing the renewal of the $4 million warrant with Metro Bank for one additional year and authorized the chairman to execute any related documents;
—Approved a lawn service bid to Lasley’s Lawn Service;
—Ratified a letter of support to the Children’s Trust Fund Grant and Strategic Outreach and Enlightenment Project at the St. Clair Day Program;
—Renewed the annual maintenance agreement with Johnson Controls HVAC for the Annex Building in Ashville, Pell City Courthouse and Ashville Courthouse in the total amount of $1,800;
—Approved a request from the Children’s Policy Council for an appropriation in the amount of $4,000;
—Approved the scope of work and cost of the E-911/EMA renovation project, pending review of the county attorney, chairman and commissioners;
—Reappointed Josh Kell to the St. Clair County Public Building Authority;
—And, reappointed Chairman Paul Manning to the 2021-22 Association of County Commissions of Alabama Legislative Committee.