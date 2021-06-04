Sheriff Murray sworn in as Alabama FBINAA Northern Vice-President

St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray was sworn in as the 2021 Northern Vice-President of the Alabama Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates.
A graduate of the 250th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. in 2012, Sheriff Murray has been an active member of the FBINAA.
Members of the FBINAA include law enforcement executives who have successfully graduated from the FBI National Academy. Less than one-percent of law enforcement officers are selected to attend the FBI National Academy.
The Sheriff’s Office said the partnership between the FBI and law enforcement agencies is tremendously beneficial in many ways. It partnership provides excellent training opportunities and builds networking relationships with law enforcement officials throughout the country.
"It is an honor to represent my peers in such a quality organization as the FBINAA," Murray said.