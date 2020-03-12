Shelby Maddox named CEPA assistant director

PELL CITY -- The Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City has hired Shelby Maddox as its new assistant director, according to a press release.
Maddox was originally hired last year as part of CEPA’s event management team but quickly displayed talent and drive beyond that role.
She was promoted in 2019 to Spotlight Program coordinator.
With the inclusion of more prominent acts in 2020 like The Black Jacket Symphony, CEPA recognized the need for an additional full-time staff member, the release said.
Maddox’s familiarity with both event operations and drama productions made her the prime candidate to help lead the company in its growth.
“Shelby displays at all times a desire to further the mission of CEPA management and to protect the Center for Education and Performing Arts for the citizens of Pell City and St. Clair County,” CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson said in the release. “Expanding her leadership role will be good for all of us.”
Maddox is a native to Pell City and has lived there the majority of her life. She graduated with honors from Pell City High School in 2013 and went on to pursue a degree in the arts.
She acquired her associate degree from Southern Union Community College in 2015 with a scholarship in show choir and then went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre from the University of Alabama. After living in Tuscaloosa for two years and getting married, she moved back to her hometown in 2017.
Maddox has had a passion for theater from a young age, and she is no stranger to the CEPA stage. She performed in numerous productions while at Pell City High School, such as “Wizard of Oz,” “Noises Off” and “Footloose.”
She also has performed throughout Birmingham and St. Clair County both on stage and behind the scenes with Shades Valley, the Virginia Samford Theatre and the University of Alabama. One of her biggest achievements was performing with the Southern Union Sound at Carnegie Hall in 2015.
She has been involved with the Spotlight Program since late last year, working with “A Christmas Carol,” “Breaking the News” (Saints in the Spotlight), and “Steel Magnolias” (Moody High School Spotlight Club).
“CEPA and the Spotlight Program are vital to the arts community. They provide an outlet for performers and educate people of all ages about theater,” Maddox said, in the release. “CEPA and this community have done so much for me that I believe it is time to give back and provide others with the same opportunity.”
Spotlight is a countywide, all-ages drama education program. Its mission is to foster drama education and encourage community participation in theater in St. Clair County. Spotlight is supported by Hargray Communications; the Alabama Council on the Arts; and Trussell, Funderburg, Rea, Bell & Fergurson.