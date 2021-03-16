Shaw’s Barbecue reopens after kitchen fire, is featured on Absolutely Alabama

ASHVILLE — Skip Shaw and his restaurant Shaw’s Barbecue have been serving the people of Ashville for more than 30 years and has become a staple of the community.
However, after a kitchen fire in June, Shaw had to shut down his restaurant temporarily. What was projected to be a few months turned into an eight-month closure to renovate the building.
Shaw said that after the fire, he wasn’t sure if he was going to continue running the business and considered retiring at the age of 66. He didn't give up so easily, however.
“I’ve been there so long, that I felt like I’d be a quitter if I didn’t go back and run the business,” Shaw said.
Once he decided to continue with his business, he gave the place a “much needed facelift.”
According to Shaw, the renovations include an upgraded kitchen, a rewiring of the place, a new air conditioning unit, a larger bathroom and an improved dining area.
After its official reopening Feb. 1, Fred Hunter from WBRC’s television show Absolutely Alabama stopped by for a visit.
Shaw said Hunter came by with his camera crew. Shaw served him as though he was a regular customer, and since the station broadcast the story, the response has been overwhelming.
“We’ve been open for a little over a month, and it seems it's come back with a vengeance,” Shaw said. “It makes me feel appreciated.”
He attributed his restaurant's success to two things: good food and good service.
“We treat our customers like they want to be treated,” Shaw said. “Like my slogan says, we just put some south in your mouth and that’s what we’ve been living by for a number of years.”
Shaw added, “The Lord blessed me, ain’t no question.”