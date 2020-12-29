Severe weather possible for local area Thursday night

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The National Weather Service says Talladega, St. Clair and Calhoun counties could ring in the new year with severe weather, but the greater risk is in south Alabama.
Meteorologist in Charge Chris Darden with the National Weather Service in Birmingham said the three counties area have a marginal risk, the lowest risk level given by the NWS.
Darden said a weather system will move into the area Thursday evening and work its way through overnight, with rain and storms leaving the area late Friday morning.
He said the system could produce severe storms and possible spin up tornadoes. Darden also said heavy rain could be a bigger threat.
Darden said there should not be a cold front associated with the storm system, adding highs will be in the 70s Friday.
“It's going to be a warm, active beginning to the year,” Darden said.
He said the system has slowed over the last day and may continue to. He said the NWS should be able to get a firming idea of the timing of the storm Wednesday.