Severe weather possible for local area Sunday

TALLADEGA -- Severe storms are possible Sunday evening across east central Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Calera.
NWS meteorologist Jim Westland said Talladega, St. Clair and Calhoun counties are all under a marginal risk for severe weather. On a NWS five-point scale, “marginal” is the lowest classification.
Westland said there is a possibility for thunderstorms and damaging winds up to 60 mph. And while a lack of instability could lower the chances of a brief tornado forming, Westland was not completely dismissing the possibility.
“All the ingredients are there,” he said.
Westland also noted there is a possibility for a change in the forecast as we get closer to Sunday evening.
Storms will move into Calhoun, Talladega and St. Clair counties around 3 Sunday afternoon, Westland said. Storms and rain are likely to move out of the area by 9 Sunday night.
Storms will move into west Alabama around noon and move east out of the state by midnight.
According to the National Weather Service, the rain should completely move out of the state before sunrise Monday.
As with all weather events, it is important for the public to remain aware of the situation as it develops.