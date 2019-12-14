Severe weather possible for east central Alabama on Monday

TALLADEGA -- Severe weather is possible Monday for east central Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Calera.
Talladega, St. Clair, Calhoun, Cleburne, Clay and Coosa are among the counties that could be affected.
“Monday morning will start out cloudy with warmer temperatures for central and east Alabama,” Gerald Satterwhite, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Calera, said. “By the early afternoon, it will become breezy and cooler, with the system moving through during the evening and into the overnight hours.”
Satterwhite said the time line could change as forecasts are continuously updated, but the NWS expects the system to move through between 7 p.m Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The central Alabama counties all have been placed in the “slight risk” category, and the NWS said storms could produce heavy rain, possible tornadoes, hail and winds up to 60 mph.
According to the NWS,approximately 1.5 inches of rain is expected across east and central Alabama throughout Monday afternoon into overnight Tuesday.
Satterwhite said he believes the storm’s wind sheer will be the system’s biggest factor.
“Instability isn’t our main concern right now, but a few isolated tornadoes are certainly possible,” Satterwhite said.
The system could also produce up to quarter-size hail, Satterwhite added.
“The evening and overnight hours will get much cooler with temperatures dropping to the low 50s,” Satterwhite said. “The rest of the week is also expected to be dryer and cooler.”
Satterwhite said the storm system should be outside of The Daily Home and The Anniston Star coverage areas by Tuesday morning.
The meteorologist advised the public to closely monitor the weather as the day progresses.
“It’s important to go ahead and have a plan in place,” Satterwhite said. “We advise everyone to either have a weather radio or a reliable weather app to keep track of the forecast. It’s always a good idea to be weather aware and check it multiple times a day.”
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.