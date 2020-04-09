Severe weather possible for area Easter Sunday

PELL CITY -- Residents within The Daily Home’s coverage area may want to keep an eye on the sky as they prepare for their Easter weekend.
Jim Westland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office that serves 39 counties in central Alabama, said there is potential for severe weather across central Alabama during the weekend.
“It’s looking like more than your typical severe weather risk,” he said. “There’s potential for there to be quite a big impact. Folks definitely want to stay weather-aware over the weekend, and especially on Sunday, being a holiday, even though we’ve got the whole social distancing thing going on. It’s something to keep track of and be aware of on Sunday.”
According to an information graphic provided by the National Weather Service website, roughly three-quarters of Talladega County and the southernmost tip of St. Clair County falls into the orange “enhanced risk area” for Sunday afternoon and evening. Enhanced risk areas may feature tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail.
The northern quarter of Talladega County and most of St. Clair County fall into the yellow “slight risk area” for Sunday afternoon and evening. Slight risk areas may be subject to possible tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.
Westland said people can visit the National Weather Service website to stay informed as updates will be provided..
“It’ll be updated at least a couple times a day,” he said. “Once we get a better handle of the timing, you’ll see a two-panel version of that (graphic) that’ll have what time of day we expect the storms to move through.”