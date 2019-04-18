Happy Easter everyone; He is risen!
Here are a few of the events in and around our area. The Springville Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Faith Community Fellowship will be Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m.-noon at Big Springs Park. Admission is free. There will be an Easter egg hunt, bounce houses, food and games.
An Easter egg hunt and prizes will be at The Church at Bradford Road on Saturday, April 20, from 2-4 p.m. There will be a petting zoo, inflatables, a fun show and refreshments. There will be six different age groups. Bring one dozen boiled or plastic eggs.
Congratulations to Springville High School’s Macy Freeman for being awarded a $500 scholarship by the St. Clair County Education Association. Freeman is one of four recipients of this scholarship. The other recipients attend Ashville, Moody and Ragland high schools.
Springville Anglers competed in a Bass Nation High School tournament on Wheeler Lake in Decatur recently. Out of 197 boats, Logan Henderson and Steven Swann, along with boat captain Kenny Pannell placed seventh with 14.26 pounds. Brock Bowers and Rocky Jonio, along with boat captain Buddy Bowers came in 13th with 12.89 pounds. They have now qualified for the state competition on Eufaula Lake in June. Congratulations Springville anglers.