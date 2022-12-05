Seven-time state medalist Emma Drinkard signs with Jacksonville State track team

On Friday, Ashville senior Emma Drinkard fulfilled a childhood dream when she celebrated her scholarship signing to join the Jacksonville State track team.
“On the playground, I used to challenge anyone I could, boys, girls, teachers, to race,” Drinkard said. “I always wanted to run, and I wanted to beat people, and so literally ever since I can remember I was on the playground, I have wanted to run and race people.”
Drinkard said she chose the Gamecocks because of the bonds she formed with her future teammates and because she felt like the coaching staff prioritized her.
“Definitely how persistent the recruiting process was from them,” Drinkard said. “Keeping up with me and on a weekly basis contacting me on how I am feeling and my seasons. They definitely stood out to me.”
That’s not to say Jacksonville State had an easy time selling her on the program. Drinkard earned two gold medals, two silver and three bronze medals at the state meets across her sophomore and junior seasons.
So there was plenty of interest in Drinkard, especially after she brought home the gold in the 400m as a sophomore. Drinkard estimates that she communicated with at least 25 schools throughout her recruitment process.
Perhaps the most noteworthy competition came from the University of Arkansas. The Razorbacks have won three of the last seven indoor championships and finished as the runner-up twice in that span while also winning three of the last six outdoor championships.
Their offer certainly got her attention, but they could only offer her a partial scholarship, nothing close to the full offer worth $85,000 that she accepted from Jacksonville State.
“I always told myself wherever offered me the most money, whether it was a D-III school or a D-I school, I was going to run there," Drinkard said. "So I kept my eyes opened, and a full ride came along, and I snatched it up."
She said following the money was important because she knows how much her parents spent on her athletics career up to this point.
“For how much they’ve done for me throughout my high school career and how much money has gone into it, I really took it upon myself that I wanted my school paid for,” Drinkard said. “And I wasn’t going to be in debt, and I just made that my goal and a no plan B type of option.”
Racing for first
Those who know Drinkard best probably aren’t surprised to hear her talk about life without backup plans in mind.
The senior has quite literally been running towards this moment since she knew how to run at all. Both Drinkard and her mom, Kathryn Bailey, remember her talking about running in college from her days in elementary school.
“You expect it to fizzle out at some point,” Bailey said. “And she is the kid that never lost focus. She knew exactly what she wanted to do.”
So, she trained. First, against the boys and girls in her classes on the playground. Then, against some of the teachers and other adults.
Winning was one of the biggest thrills she could experience, but losing even to an adult would ruin her mood. Drinkard can laugh now about how upset she used to get when she lost to anyone.
“I was going to beat you or I was going to be very mad about it until I did,” Drinkard said.
One of her biggest personal victories came when she finally bested her dad, Calvin Bailey, as a freshman.
“I think for me, there always being someone better than you really just drives me,” Drinkard said. “I want to be the best, and you never are. And I personally love that.”
With her father out of the way, Drinkard set her sights on the top varsity runners in the state. As a sophomore, she put herself on the map with a first-place finish in the 400-meter race with a time of 58.3 seconds at the state finals.
Her mother credits that gold medal for putting Drinkard on the radar for many coaches, including the ones at Jacksonville State, but Ashville coach Michele Rogers looked back even further.
Rogers said Drinkard wouldn’t be where she is today without the Covid-19 pandemic that robbed Drinkard of almost her entire outdoor freshman season.
“I think that was a good learning opportunity for her, and I guess to be self-motivated,” Rogers said.
Drinkard couldn’t agree more with her coach. She still remembers how frustrated she felt to lose that time with her teammates. Drinkard was determined to make up for lost time, and it’s hard to argue with the results that followed.
“I think being forced into that position to mature in the sport over a pretty long amount of time really forced me to learn how to do what I have been doing, but by myself,” Drinkard said. “Without a coach, without teammates to push me. I think really just helped mature me.”
Say Cheese…cake
Drinkard has no plans on slowing down now that she’s signed her letter of intent, but the senior is looking forward to running the big meets without fear for the first time in over a year.
“Honestly, going into this last season, the stress that I’ve had is really taken off my shoulders,” Drinkard said. “I don’t have to worry about is this performance going to cost me a scholarship, is this performance going to get me a scholarship. Because that was really my focus these last two years, so signing that really just helped me breathe and helped take the stress off my shoulders.”
Her most stressful decisions on the immediate horizon might just come in the kitchen, where her father always seems to be making some special dessert or other food she can't enjoy.
“It just amazes me every day that she comes home and she goes ‘I can’t eat that,’” her mother said. “And I’m like ‘it’s not in season,’ and she goes, ‘it doesn’t matter, I can’t eat that.’ She never loses focus.”
Drinkard credits Rogers with instilling that resolve in her to eat clean regardless of what the calendar says. Although, the senior did admit that she will make an exception on Christmas when her dad makes his key lime cheesecake.
“She would always ask me if it was worth it,” Drinkard said. “Is eating that worth taking two seconds slower in your next race and every time I go to eat something like that, it pops into my head. And it sounds crazy, but every single time I go past a McDonald's, and I really want McDonald's, I ask myself, ‘is it worth your dream? Is it worth what you have worked this hard for?’”