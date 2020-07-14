Seven employees at veterans home in Pell City test positive for COVID-19

PELL CITY -- The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs announced seven employees at the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City have tested positive for COVID-19.
ADVA says in a release no residents have tested positive for the virus.
The department says it continues its universal testing policy for all residents and employees at the state’s veterans homes, which it began in May.
Following additional tests last week, medical officials report nine residents and seven employees at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette tested positive for the virus. The positive cases among residents are the first to be reported by the home.
The department says additional tests show three employees at the Floyd “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville and four employees at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City have tested positive for the virus. There were no positive cases of the virus among residents at the two homes.
ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis says continual testing is critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19.
“By continuing to test on a regular basis, we are in a better position to mitigate the spread of the virus in the homes if we can identify those asymptomatic carriers of the virus,” Davis says.
The ADVA completed the first universal testing of all residents and employees at the veterans homes at the end of June. At that time, the tests showed no residents were positive for the virus.
“The homes continue to treat the pandemic as pervasive and a very high risk. That is why we continue to use the same protective measures and will be doing so for the foreseeable future,” Davis says. “Now is not the time to let our guard down. As Alabama has seen troubling numbers of new COVID-19 patients over the past few weeks, we need to be even more diligent.”
The state veterans homes, as long-term care facilities, have in place protocols for infection prevention and control. In response to COVID-19, the homes expanded IPC based on guidelines for prevention, detection, and transmission of the virus. On March 12, the ADVA and the state veterans homes care provider, Health Management Resources, implemented a restrictive visitation policy at the state’s four veterans homes and discontinued new admissions during the first week of April.
Information about ADVA’s veterans homes visitation policy and its response to the COVID-19 crisis is posted to the department’s website at www.va.alabama.gov.