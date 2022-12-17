Service Sunday for Pell City businessman Adrick Goodgame

Following an extended illness, Pell City businessman and native Adrick Goodgame, 78, passed away Friday morning.
The name “Goodgame” has been associated with progress and innovation since its founding in Pell City, when Adrick Goodgame began offering his knowledge of machinery and how things work and get done with a lawnmower repair shop.
Since those years, Goodgame and his family owned and operated business has taken on the role of many other ventures, from machinery repair to building and designing multi-million dollar projects throughout the state and beyond. The company that bears the family name now reaches out throughout the Southeast with construction projects and success that has been built through generations.
An announcement of his death appeared on the company website Friday, to share the family’s loss.
“We wanted to update everyone on Adrick’s condition. For the last two to three months, he’s fought pneumonia and a lung infection. At St Vincent’s, he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. He has been in the fight of his life. Now, he has decided to go home. He and Mom will be with family at their house and enjoying the view of his beloved cows. We understand and appreciate he is in everyone’s thoughts and prayers. We are requesting more prayers for healing, but also time to reflect on how blessed we have been for 78 years.”
By 2015, when the company celebrated its 60th anniversary, Goodgame’s son, Jason, remarked on how the company evolved into another century and was reaching markets through its growth and development.
The younger Goodgame attributed the company’s success to his father’s willingness and understanding of how to adapt to changing times and market conditions.
Jason Goodgame said the company had to embrace changes to remain in business, a concept his father knew, too.
These changes began to transpire through the 1980s, particularly within the steel industry, and by the 1990s, Goodgame was making its name known in the business of general contracting and the growth continued.
The number of employees soon doubled, from about 10 to 15 to the employment of about 30.
Goodgame soon became a force In the growing automotive industry in Alabama, and construction picked up even more.
It was during these years that Goodgame’s employee numbers grew to about 130.
Now, Goodgame Company has the reputation of being one of the leading construction companies in the Southeast.
Former Pell City Mayor and St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Hereford recalled his fondness for the Goodgame family, and the interactions he had with the elder and younger members of the family.
“They’re just the best kind of people, always friendly, outgoing, hardworking,” he said.
Hereford said he has been acquainted with the Goodgames for about 30 years, and he and the company were involved in a number of city projects through the years he was mayor, 2008 through 2012.
“They came to the table, and they delivered,” he said.
Hereford said Goodgame’s children “were cut from the same cloth” as their father.
To this day, Goodgame Company, Inc. remains a family operated business. In 2010, Jason Goodgame, and his sister, Janna Goodgame Masters, joined their father as part owners of the successful family business.
Goodgame is a 1962 graduate of Pell City High School and began his career in construction with Steel City Erectors in Birmingham. He purchased his company, now known as Goodgame Company, Inc. from his brother, Hughel Goodgame, in 1965. He then served in the Army Reserve in 1966.
Following a fall from a building in 1972, Goodgame was given a grim outlook for recovery and was not expected to be able to walk or work again. Both of his ankles were crushed, but his determination to run his company led to expansion and success with his company throughout his career.
Goodgame received several awards over the years; in 2005, Goodgame Company, Inc. was American Buildings “Builder of the Year,” the company was twice named Pell City Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year; and the Top 50 in Pre-Engineered Metal Building Construction by Metal Construction News. He was a part of many construction projects in Pell City, St. Clair County, and across the state over the past five decades. Through his relationships, he has helped develop many different industries in the Pell City Industrial Park. Notable projects he has been involved in are multiple expansions at Benjamin Moore & Co., Ford Meter Box, Eissmann Automotive North America, WKW, Northside Medical, St. Vincent St.Clair Hospital, Pell City City Hall, and the renovations to the Pell City Civic Center.
Jason Goodgame recalled that his father most enjoyed working over several years on projects with his friend, John Morris, Sr. at Riverside Refractories. They had a long friendship which helped them expand their businesses. They had lunch together for 30 years at their favorite spot, The Pell City Steakhouse. By the early 90s, the two had cornered the market in providing and installing refractories across North America. They remained close friends after Morris’ retirement.
Another project he enjoyed immensely was his work with the Texaco Express Lube Franchise, the younger Goodgame said.
He started in the business with Doug Levine with only two stores, but they ended up with eight stores over their time in business together. He and Levine merged their stores with other operators to create Xpress Partners, which owned and operated 33 stores across Alabama. He also built stores across Alabama and Georgia for several Texaco Express Lube franchisees.
Goodgame also enjoyed his relationship with Ronnie Baker of Baker Foods, where they worked together for over 20 years to build and renovate Piggly Wiggly stores across the state. He and Ronnie would go on day trips to look at stores or projects they were working on together, and he would always come home saying “I’ll never ride with him again,” Jason Goodgame said.
Goodgame considered Baker as a brother, his family recalls.
Goodgame was also a long-term member of the St. Clair County Cattlemen Association. Cows have always been a love of his, and J&J Farm, LLC, his personal farm, has multiplied from 25 to 30 cows to having more than 275 cattle. Over the past few years, Goodgame has been known for having some of the best cross breed Santa Gertrudis/Hereford heifers and bulls around.
He served as a financial chairperson at Harkey’s Chapel United Methodist Church for over five decades. His faith has led him through his entire life, family members note.
Goodgame is survived by his wife, Connie Crump Goodgame, as well as his two children and four grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Usrey Funeral Home Sunday, Dec.18, from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens.