SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Pell City High School softball seniors FROM STAFF REPORTS Apr 28, 2020 The Pell City High School softball seniors for 2020. Pell City High School softball seniors, from left, Katie Henderson, Mya McDaniel, Kelsey Watson, and Lily Fincher. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 7-8 record.