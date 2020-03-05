Second time a charm for Moody wrestler

If first you don’t succeed, try, try again, at least that’s the story for Moody High School sophomore Ryan Summerlin, who recently proved he was the best of the best at the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1-5A State Wrestling Championship.
“It felt great, and I felt relieved,” Summerlin said.
He said he lost last year in the final championship match by only 3 points to a senior from Bob Jones High School.
“I finally got the monkey off my back,” Summerlin said.
The 16-year-old won by a major decision, 16-4, against Arab High School wrestler Parker Dodd in the 132-pound class of the 2020 state wrestling championship, which was held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Summerlin only joined the Moody High School Wrestling team last year after moving from Vestavia to Moody over the summer.
“I’ve been training four times a week, and lifting weights four times a week,” Summerlin said.
He started wrestling at the age of 5. He also trains during the off season at Ironclad Wrestling Club in Birmingham.
“My dad was actually a basketball player, but some of his friends were wrestlers,” Summerlin said.
He said his dad’s friends encouraged him to get on the mat and give wrestling a try. He did and automatically knew wrestling was for him.
“It’s gritty,” he said. “It teaches you that nothing is going to be handed to you. You have to work for it.”
Moody High School Wrestling Coach Greg Jefcoat said Summerlin is a welcome addition to the Blue Devils wrestling team.
“Ryan is a natural leader,” Jefcoat said.
He said Summerlin is devoted to training and wrestling at a high standard.
Summerlin said he likes being a Blue Devils wrestler.
“Coach Jefcoat has done a lot for me in the past three months,” Summerlin said, adding that he is focused on technique and the way he trains.
Summerlin said he has known teammate Cory Land since the eighth-grade and now the two are working out together 12 months out of the year. Land received the “Most Valuable Wrestler” at the state wrestling championship after winning in the 120-pound weight class.
Summerlin said his recent championship win is something he will not forget.
“After the match I hugged my dad, because we’ve been through a lot together,” Summerlin said.
He said his father, Jeff, has been a big supporter in his efforts to be the best wrestler in the state, helping him train with some of the best people in the country.
Summerlin’s championship match win gave the Blue Devils’ wrestler a perfect 43-0 wrestling record this season.
He said that he hopes to keep his winning streak going.
“I’ve got two more years, so I can be a 3-timer (state champion),” Summerlin said.