Hello my friends. I hope this finds you well. I never know exactly what to write about, but while I was riding my bike on Chief Ladiga Trail Sunday, 70 miles gives me a lot of time to think. I swear my tires felt flat and I thought I was going to have to call an Uber, but I made it!
I watched Church of the Highlands sermon on my phone, and the preacher discussed Seasons of Life.
My daughter Caitlyn just now finished her second semester of nursing school, and the other day after finals, we talked and she was very emotional. Happy because she passed and will be starting her third semester this week, but sad because many of her friends, ones that she studied with, ate Buffalo Wild Wings with, talked hours after hours in a group chat with, didn’t pass. Some missed by just a few points and so they won’t be moving forward in this season.
A few years back, I have mentioned before, Caitlyn went through a really bad breakup. I remember very vividly her laying on the ground outside, heartbroken, crying her eyes out. She had been accepted to nursing school at that time, but she gave it up. It was extremely hard to sit back and watch her go through that season of her life. However, I knew that without pain, there would be no growth. I have been in seasons of my life that I didn’t think I would survive. I say this because anyone facing a season what often feels like the end, is often the beginning.
As I have mentioned before (which wasn’t easy to share) I have not been to church in forever, however, I still believe that God has a purpose, a reasoning when He delays things for us. So for all those friends of my daughters who didn’t pass, and are reading this – remember, it’s a season, and season’s pass.
Don’t forget Mother’s Day this week. I am so thankful for my very own mom. One who cuts me zero slack, but loves me unconditionally. I love you. Happy Birthday to my Best Friend, Melanie Davis, on May 9.
Blessings to each of you.