Schools making plans for educational, nutritional matters during hiatus (with photos)

PELL CITY -- Superintendents of all the public school systems in Talladega and St. Clair counties are working to develop plans for the extra week and a half around spring break schools will be closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday evening that all K-12 public schools in the state would close after Wednesday, March 18, and remain closed for the next two weeks.
Although the schools will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, students who do not attend on those days will be excused, according to a release from the state Board of Education following the governor’s announcement.
Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars issued a written statement Friday saying, “In light of the guidance from our governor and state superintendent, we will continue to serve the health and education needs of our students through alternative means.
“Students in grades 6-12 will receive class assignments through our district email system and Google Classroom. Students in our elementary schools will receive academic materials in both printed and digital formats.”
Segars added, “We will publish a plan early next week concerning meals. It is our intent to continue a child nutrition program, and our staffs are prepared to care for those students needing meals.
“Our administrators and support staffs will continue working throughout this process and be available to meet your needs.”
Further information and updates can be found at www.scsboe.org and at the Sylacauga City Schools Facebook page.
The area’s other superintendents were in similar situations.
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said, “We’re still talking about some possibilities. We were taken a little by surprise, but we’re working on plans on how to feed all the free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch students. We’ve got some ideas, but we won’t really know until Monday what the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) is going to require us to do.”
As for the instructional side of the equation, Ball said, “We are gathering online resources to send home now. We are anticipating a lot of students not coming in Monday and Tuesday, so we still have some things floating around.
“We have plenty of laptops, but not everyone has internet access at home. We’ve got a list of online resources eight pages long to send home and we’ve got test preparation software, but if they don’t have internet, it won’t do them any good.”
Teachers are also putting together learning kits to send home with students, “but nothing is final,” he said.
He said the system may keep two kitchens open and allow parents to pick up meals, or the system may distribute them through local churches or community centers. More details will likely be available Monday.
Ball also recommends monitoring social media and the school system’s website whenever possible.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said she was also waiting on additional guidance from the state Monday.
“We’re working on a plan, but the meal situation isn’t worked out yet,” she said. “The principals have been working with take-home packets, but this is a critical time of the school year to not have a teacher there.
“We are encouraging students to read while they are out and to continue work on projects that they started beforehand. The principals have been working on this for the past week.”
The county schools have been working with Alabama Childhood Food Solutions to provide “weekend bags,” and a larger version of this program would likely be implemented while schools are out, Lacey said.
“We’re still collaborating on the final plans,” Lacey said, “but we will be able to navigate through the situation and work together for a solution.”
Across the water, Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said printed packets and Google Classroom documents were being assembled to handle the academic end, while child nutrition workers waited on guidance from the state on how best to proceed.
“In addition to regular course work, we are also going to be doing some remediation and preparing for standardized testing,” he said. “Teachers are posting things online, and we’re putting packets together for students that don’t have internet access at home.
“But this announcement was very sudden, so we’re still in a transitional mode right now.”
Martin also expressed concern about how many students would likely turn up Monday and Tuesday knowing that their absences would be excused.
He added the system was considering having one centralized food distribution point, but a final decision had not been made Saturday afternoon.
“We just want to make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to do,” he said.
St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard posted on his Facebook page that “beginning Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20, and Monday, March 30 - Friday, April 3, (not including spring break or weekends), the St. Clair County school system will be offering a drive-thru pickup at certain locations so that you can pick up food for your child and any child age 18 years or younger in your home.
“Children must be present to receive a meal. Meals will include a lunch and a breakfast for the following morning. Someone will be stationed at each feeding site in the car rider area.
“Menus will be posted at each feeding site so you can monitor for allergies. Please notify that site if your child has allergies to the menu items. Children do not have to be enrolled in St. Clair Schools to receive a meal.
“If you would click the Microsoft Forms link in this post, it will direct you to complete a form so that we can adequately plan.
“Even if you do not register, children can still receive a meal. If you have neighbors with school-aged children, please help them get registered, too. We want to make sure we have enough food for all children that want a meal. Paper sign-up sheets will be sent home on Monday and should be returned by Wednesday, March 18.
“Please help us spread the word, and thank you for your patience as we work through details.”
Added Howard on Saturday, “We’re still working on the educational side. We’ll be using electronic means whenever we can, and paper when we can’t.”
The link to sign up for meals is https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx…
(copy and paste in browser if the embedded link doesn’t work)
Feeding sites and times include Steele Jr. High, Ashville Elementary (car rider drop-off site for AMS), Odenville Elementary, Ragland High, Moody Elementary and Springville Elementary/Middle (car rider drop-off site behind lunchroom). All sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.