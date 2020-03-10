8 schools in local area awarded grants by Alabama Power Foundation (with photos)

PELL CITY -- The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded eight local schools grants worth nearly $1,000 apiece as part of the organization’s classroom grant program.
One school in the Talladega City system, two in the Talladega County system and five in the Pell City system received grants, which can mean up to $1,000 to fund a class project.
“Teachers have the power to transform the lives of students and communities, and we are proud to support them through the classroom grant program,” Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation, said in a press release. “These grants provide the resources needed to create an enriching educational environment and innovative classroom initiatives that help students succeed.”
Salter Elementary School in the Talladega City system, and Childersburg Elementary and Stemley Road Elementary in the Talladega County system received grants.
In Pell City, Duran North Junior High, Coosa Valley Elementary, Walter M. Kennedy Elementary, Williams Intermediate and Iola Roberts Elementary received grants.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said to apply for these grants, teachers have to plan a classroom project, then submit that plan when applying. If they are awarded a grant, they use those funds to pay for materials and whatever else they may need for the students to take part in the project.
“It really gives our kids the opportunity for hands-on learning,” Martin said.
The use of these funds varies from teacher to teacher and school to school as it is based on what the teacher feels his/her classroom needs.
Lauren Brascho, who teaches at Coosa Valley, said she plans to use the $1,000 grant she received to help enrich her students’ reading.
She also said she planned to use the money to buy a cart for her classroom set of school-issued laptops and a new bookshelf.
Sondra Dile, from Duran North, said she plans to use the grant to further invest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) materials for her class.
“I plan on updating our STEM science curriculum with Sphero Robot Coding sets and numerous materials for our Rube Goldberg project, where students create multiple step, mechanical driven animation to achieve a task,” Dile said.
She said through these materials, students can increase their understanding of physics and problem solving. Dile also said she feels it will help her students be more career ready.
Not all of the classrooms are using the grants for traditional learning. Meredith Snow of Williams Intermediate said she is using the grant she was awarded for her Life Skills program for students with special needs.
“Our students started their own school-based business/enterprise in 2015,” Snow said.
She said through this business, students are taught to craft and assemble items during their workshop time. The items they make are then sold during school sales, like the Santa Shop or Spring Art Show.
She said this helps teach students skills that will help them live more independent lives.
“Our population of students needs hands-on training and functional academics in order to be successful,” Snow said. “These things can't be taught through textbooks and worksheets only.”
She said the grant will be used to help buy tools and materials for the students to use in this project.
Martin said the key to the program is no matter what the grants are used for, they always somehow increase the learning experience for the children.
Meanwhile in Talladega County, Stemley Road Elementary Principal Michelle Head said her school plans to use the funds to purchase a sensory path to be installed in one of the main hallways.
At Childersburg Elementary, the funds will be used to purchase new headphones for students.
“These will be compatible to use with their Chromebooks so they can work without interruption or distraction,” Nicki Bryant, CES principal, said. “We are hoping to receive them by the end of the month.”
In the Talladega City system, C.L. Salter also received an Alabama Power Foundation grant. Efforts to reach Principal Philip Jenkins were unsuccessful Tuesday.
-- Home staff writer Laci Braswell contributed to this story.