School boards, county commission approves tax vote for November

The St. Clair County and Pell City Boards of Education along with the St. Clair County Commission approved a special election Nov. 16 for all school attendance zones across the county.
The election will determine whether each zone will increase its property taxes to directly benefit its schools.
Both school boards passed resolutions during their regular meetings Tuesday requesting that the county commission call for the special election in which it will pay for. During the commission’s regular meeting Thursday, it passed all six resolutions.
Each of the six attendance zones within the county will vote on the following millage increases:
—Those living in the Pell City Schools district will vote on a five mill increase;
—The Ashville school district will vote on a five mill increase;
—The Moody school district will vote on a 15 mill increase;
—The Springville school district will vote on a 15 mill increase;
—The Ragland school district will vote on a five mill increase;
—And, the Odenville school district will vote on a 12 mill increase;
One mill equates to 10 cents on every $100 dollars of assessed property. St. Clair County Schools are looking to borrow the money for later decided capital improvements that will be paid back over about a 30-year period.
On the lower end, Ashville and Ragland are looking at a borrowing power of about $2 million while on the higher end, Springville and Moody will see a borrowing power of about $30 million if passed.
Pell City Schools, however, have not specified.
If the new tax passes, that money raised will be able to stay only within that district. There also will be representatives from each community that will oversee how that tax money will be spent rather than a school board member or other elected official.
Springville and Moody have both asked for the highest millage increase because the communities have decided they want to build new schools entirely; a middle school at Springville and high school at Moody.
Residents in Odenville have discussed using the money raised to better the athletics program at its schools, especially a turf football field at the high school in place of the grass field behind the middle school that is being utilized for game days.
Both Ragland and Ashville are leaning towards building new gymnasiums.
While Pell City Schools are looking at a variety of capital upgrades for each school, some improvements being considered include an entire renovation of Pell City High School along with a new cafeteria and the creation of the Pell City Early Learning Center at what is currently Duran South Junior High School. However, the decision on how the money will be spent does not have to be made until the new tax passes for said attendance zone.