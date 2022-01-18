Schall named All-Region Offensive Player of the Year

Ragland quarterback Owen Schall was recently named Offensive Player of the Year in Class 1A, Region 6.
Schall led the Purple Devils' football team to a 9-3 record, advancing to the second round of the state playoffs. Ragland was the only St. Clair County football team to make the playoffs this past season.
Schall was the leader of an explosive offense that scored 452 points during the season in 12 games, an average of 37.6 points a game. In a game against Gaston, Ragland scored 78 points, a school record.
Schall was 141-of-235 passing for 2,403 yards. He tossed 36 touchdown passes and had only six interceptions. He rushed the football 59 times for 374 yards and eight touchdowns.
Schall’s first-year head coach Wes Tidwell said his quarterback was deserving and played well in every game this past year.
“Owen battled and made some huge plays in some of the toughest situations possible," Tidwell said. "He is a leader and a great competitor. He will always be the first to compliment the guys around him.”
Tidwell added that Schall is the kind of kid any coach would be proud to have.
“I just wish I could have had a little more time with him,” Tidwell said. “The kind of year he had doesn’t happen very often. I’m extremely proud for him and his family. I’m very thankful that I got to be a part of it.”
Schall said this was such a huge honor.
“My teammates, coaches and I worked hard all summer and during the season,” Schall said. “So, it really feels good to see it pay off somewhere.”
Making the all-Region 6 team with Schall were teammates Jordan Turner, Ethan Courtney, Javaris Turner, Kentrell Turner and Will Clark.