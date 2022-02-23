SCCHS yearbook staff receives state and national honors

The St. Clair County High School St. Clarion yearbook staff has received both national and state-wide recognition for its most recent yearbook edition.
The yearbook staff won two awards in the national Quill and Scroll Yearbook Excellence Awards and 10 state awards from the Alabama Scholastic Press Association convention.
Emily Ingle received two of the Quill and Scroll Yearbook Excellence Awards for her portrait photo and pandemic writing. She also was the only member of the staff to take home a first place ASPA award for her sports photo.
Also taking home accolades for SCCHS were the following:
—Loia Jones took second place for her academic spread;
—Erica Murray took second place in the feature photo category;
—Emily Ingle took second for her portrait photo, second for copywriting, third for her sports spread and third for her organization spread;
—Lauren Moffett took third for her student life spread and;
—Eliana Parker was given honorable mention for her feature photo while Erica Murray also received honorable mention for her sports photo.
“I am extremely proud of the 2021 St. Clairion staff,” Yearbook Advisor Mary Morrow said. “They created an award winning yearbook during a pandemic with one of our smallest staffs. The St. Clairion has consistently received awards every year from the Alabama Scholastic Press Association since 2004 and from Quill and Scroll since 2011.”
She added, “I am constantly amazed by the talent, creativity and dedication shown by the staff. Recognition on the state and national level not only validates the staff's hard work, it also pushes us to make each yearbook the best it can be for our students and community.”