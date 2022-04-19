SCCHS students dive into the world of art collecting

ODENVILLE — Art students at St. Clair County High School enjoyed a unique experience in learning about not just art, but the world of trading priceless works.
SCCHS Art Teacher Mary Morrow said through a program called Masterworks based out of New York, the school was able to buy a share from four different paintings by artists, Banksy, Picasso and Basquiate. The students can now follow these art pieces and how well they are doing in the art market.
“Masterworks buys artworks and then sells individual shares in each painting,” Morrow said. “They are giving art enthusiasts the opportunity to own a part of a multi-million dollar work of art.”
Morrow went on to say that investors are usually required to purchase a $500 minimum of $20 shares, however, Masterworks made it possible for the SCCHS art class to purchase affordable shares.
“I contacted Scott Lynn and discussed an idea for a project for my art classes to research the art market and explore the topic of art valuation, but we could not afford the $500 minimum," Morrow said. "I was so surprised when I received a response letting me know that the minimum for SCCHS had been lowered to $20 per share.”
On April 14, Alyssa Laverda, Masterworks director of acquisitions, talked to SCCHS art students virtually and explained how Masterworks determines which artworks to purchase.
Morrow said that she was impressed with the students' interest in the art lesson and had great questions for Laverda.
“I told (Laverda) that it was a credit to her that she was able to keep a room full of, we have a lot of juniors and seniors, engaged on a Thursday, the day before prom,” she said, adding that Sotheby's, an art broker company, also sent the class information about the origins of art collecting, art authentication and art crimes.
“This project is a great example of how the art community is so supportive to education and how sometimes one question and a few emails can lead to creating unique educational experiences that are engaging and take us beyond our classroom in Odenville,” Morrow said.
The art teacher also noted that Masterworks does not allow any person to buy more than 20 percent of one painting so one individual is not able to have a monopoly on any one painting.
“It’s really neat because the whole goal of this thing is to try to bring art collecting to the masses,” she said. “It’s that idea that everyday people can be an art collector.”
Morrow said while she could sell the shares at any time to make a profit, she plans to hold on to these shares for future classes.