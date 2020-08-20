SCCHS, Springville preparing to meet in season opener Aug. 28

ODENVILLE -- St. Clair County and Springville are set to meet Friday at SCCHS.
It will be the season opener for both squads.
SCCHS head coach Brooks Dampeer said his players are more than ready to get back onto the playing field.
“They’re really excited and looking forward to hitting someone in a different color,” said Dampeer. “It’s been a long time waiting. It’s been about the
11th week we've had them together, so they’re very excited about getting on the field and performing.”
Dampeer said he feels his players' speed and experience will be St. Clair strengths for 2020.
Dampeer also emphasized he looks forward to a sense of normalcy once game day officially arrives.
“[Game day] is what our kids are excited about, and it’s a sense of accomplishment [for the players] to get back to a game and play with their buddies in front of their community,” said Dampeer.
Springville head coach Michael Graben said he likes what he has seen from his players in practice so far, and they are equally as excited to get back onto the playing field.
The Tigers had several individuals miss time during the 2019 season due to injuries. Graben said he hopes regaining those players will be a Springville strength for 2020.
“We only played with three linebackers (last season) and we had our first four linebackers out for about four games last year,” said Graben. “So, all of those guys are back, and we’re excited about them.”
Last fall was the first time Springville defeated SCCHS in over 10 years, according to Graben. He said he looks forward to continuing to improve the Tigers’ record and building off of their energy from 2019 despite the challenges the team has faced due to the global pandemic.
“We had high expectations until COVID hit,” said Graben. “I'll be honest, it's hard to go out there and just put your heart and soul into something when you don't even know what you're going to get to play.”
Graben emphasized that while winning is important, he is just excited about the opportunity for his team to play again.
“Our kids need football,” said Graben.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Ticket sales are limited, and all spectators will be required to wear face masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.