SCCHS softball defeats Ashville and Lincoln

The St. Clair County High School softball team collected three straight wins last week against Ashville and Lincoln. The Saints now sit at 9-12.
SCCHS 22, Ashville 12: The Saints poured in multiple runs each inning to defeat the Bulldogs. Ashville fought every step of the way, putting in twelve runs of their own, but still fell short by 10.
Brandy Peoples was 4-for-5 at the plate. She led her team with six RBIs and five runs of her own including a home run.
Brooklyn Sertell followed behind as she was 2-for-3 at bat. She put three runs on the board and drove in four more.
Kenzie Leslie was also 2-for-3 at the plate and contributed four runs.
Ashville’s Hannah England was 3-for-4 at bat. She drove in a run and put up three of her own. Rachel St. John also scored three runs and drove in two while Juli Mostillo collected three RBIs for the Bulldogs.
SCCHS 3, Lincoln 1: SCCHS defeated the Lincoln Bears on March 30. The matchup was scoreless for the first three innings before the Saints put a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Setertell managed to allow only one run from the circle on four hits. She also struck out six for the day.
Sertell, Sam Cantavespre and Krissy Phillips each put in a run for the Saints.
Cassidi Phillips drove in two of the three runs as she was 2-for-3 at home plate.
SCCHS 8, Lincoln 7: The Saints put in a second win against Lincoln April 1 as the Bears almost made up a six-run deficit, but fell short by a run.
St. Clair had a comfortable 8-2 advantage by the fifth inning. However, Lincoln rallied in a five run inning, but still came up short as the Saints claimed the win.
Peoples and Sertell each contributed a home run. Both players also drove in three runs each. Leslie was 2-for-4 at home plate and scored a team-best three runs.