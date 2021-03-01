SCCHS softball cruise past Leeds and Clay Chalkville

The St. Clair County High School softball team added two wins to its record last week against Leeds and Clay-Chalkville. The Saints now sit at 2-3.
In the Feb. 23 game against Clay-Chalkville, the Saints dominated with a 12-1 victory. Seven runs in the fifth inning ended the game early for both teams.
SCCHS notched the first three runs of the game in the top of the first. With two more runs by the Saints in the third, the score stood at 5-1 before sealing the win in the fifth.
Brooklyn Sertell led her team by going 3-for-3 at the plate while scoring three runs. She also stole four bases.
In the circle, Sertell pitched five innings where she struck out 10 players and allowed only one run out of two hits.
The Saints went on to notch a second win against Leeds 11-4.
The Greenwave found itself ahead 3-1 after three runs in the fourth inning. However, the Saints made another fifth inning comeback with six runs followed by four more in the sixth.
Krissy Phillips’ double in the fifth accounted for two runs and put the Saints ahead.
Cassidi Phillips slugged a home run in the fifth, while Sertell put one out in the sixth while going 4-for-4 at the plate.
Sertell, Sami Brasher and Kenzie Leslie each scored two runs.
The Saints will hit the road to face the Greenwave once again on Thursday.