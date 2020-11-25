SCCHS’s Sam Cantavespre will play softball for Judson College

ODENVILLE -- St. Clair County High School softball player Sam Cantavespre recently signed with Judson College’s softball program.
She is currently the pitcher for her team.
Cantavespre said she has played softball for a total of 15 years and is looking forward to continuing her career on the collegiate level.
“It feels amazing to be able to play at the next level. It’s been an exciting experience. I am very blessed to have this opportunity,” Cantavespre said.
“I am looking forward to being able to get better as a player and person. Judson also presents the ability for me to grow in my faith as well.”
“As an Athlete, [Sam] is a very good, solid softball player. She always picks up her team and coaches and is definitely a leader on the team,” SCCHS head softball coach Tim Chambless said. “If you need her to do something, she’s going to get it done.”
Chambless has coached SCCHS softball for four years. He has coached Cantavespre for each of those years.