SCCHS play helps Argo Community Food Bank

The Saint Clair County High School theatre class, along with four other students, recently presented a one-act play called “Last at the Cafe “in the school cafeteria.
The thirty-minute comedy explored the absurd conflicts that teenagers engage in as a result of misinformation.
The play was not only enjoyable for the 60-70 people who attended the play, but the drama class performance helped the local Argo Community Food Bank.
Admissions to the play was one can of food per person, but can food donations flooded in with the help of students, parents and school faculty members. The buckets of can goods were presented to the Argo Community Food Bank.