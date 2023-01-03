SCCHS play helps Argo Community Food Bank

In the photo are, from left, Beth King, Mike King and Tom Suggs, all Argo Community Food Bank Board Members, students Walker Howell, Bella Johnson, Jayden Macon, Rowan Franklin, Josiah Welden, Kaleigh Shephard, Destiny Hutson, Gray Rush, Cierra Graves, teacher and director Timothy Kersey, and students Kayleigh Shook and Layla Jones.