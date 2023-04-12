SCCHS Drama Club to perform its first musical

ODENVILLE - St. Clair County High School’s after school drama club members will gather Friday and Saturday nights on the Center for the Performing Arts stage in Pell City, bringing smiles and laughs in their first musical, “The SpongeBob Musical,” youth edition.
“There are 15 (students) onstage performing, all singing, dancing and acting – triple threats,” said Mary Morrow, a SCCHS visual arts teacher and drama sponsor.
The high school actors and singers take the stage to simply save their home, “Bikini Bottoms.”
“It sounds weird for me to say that,” Morrow said. “It tells a story, but it’s funny. It’s definitely a musical comedy.”
Morrow said she has been the drama sponsor for the past five years, and this is the first time the group has produced a musical.
“Musicals are not easy,” she said.
She said about 30 students are involved with the production of the performances.
Morrow said the production is funded through a grant received through the Spotlight Drama Program, which supports drama clubs across St. Clair County. Proceeds from ticket sales are also used to support the production.
“What is neat, we don’t have to worry about the funding,” she said.
Morrow said Friday and Saturday night’s shows are based on the SpongeBob cartoon series.
“It will have all the main characters from the cartoon in it,” she said. “It’s definitely entertaining.”
The show is suitable for all ages, Morrow said, with music from some of renowned groups and top performers, like David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley, among many others.
All tickets are $10 each and showtime is 7 p.m. both nights.