SCCHS boys and girls face off against Lincoln

Girls
The St. Clair County High School girls faced off against the Lincoln Bears on Tuesday, Jan. 5. While a close matchup, the Saints fell short to the bears, 60-42.
While a tight 23-20 matchup at the half, Lincoln put in some extra work in the final quarter to end the game with the 18 point lead over the Saints.
Lincoln’s Bailey Gowers added a double-double to her record with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Jaycee woods also contributed 16 points for her team.
Genesis McClellan also led her team with 11 total rebounds.
Meanwhile, Sydne Pope led the Saints in scoring with 17 points along with four assists. Makayla Swindall followed behind with eight points.
Kensley Harrel also led with 12 rebounds.
Boys
The Lincoln boys team walked away with a win over the Saints Tuesday night, 60-50.
Both teams went into halftime 25-24 with Lincoln up by a point, however, the Bears maintained their lead to walk away with the win.
Lincoln’s Brian Garrett led his team with 28 points. Camare Hampton also contributed 12 points.
Meanwhile, Gatlin Daniel recorded 14 points for the Saints with Cameron Pope following with nine points.
Both the boys and girls teams for the Saints will face off against the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Jan. 22 at Pell City’s home court.