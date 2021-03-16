SCCHS bests Ragland, 15-2

The St. Clair County Saints defeated the Ragland Purple Devils 15-2 last week.
The Saints combined for 13 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to put the game away. Jackson Bryant was dominant on the mound and at the plate for St. Clair. He was 3-for-4 batting, driving in two runs and scoring two more.
On the mound, Bryant picked up the victory, working five innings and giving up two runs on four hits. He struck out 10.
The Saints had 17 hits. Luke Fondren also drove in two runs for St. Clair.
Owen Schall pitched for Ragland. He worked three innings and gave up seven earned runs on 11 hits.
The Purple Devils scored single runs in the second and fifth innings.