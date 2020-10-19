SCCHS baseball to host 2020 Pumpkin Dash

ODENVILLE -- St. Clair County High School will host its annual Pumpkin Dash to raise money for its baseball team.
SCCHS head baseball coach Steven Nuss said the race is an event the entire community has become a part of, with local businesses in St. Clair County having opted to sponsor it.
“It is really a big deal for our program,” said Nuss. “This is the time of year that we’re really getting back into baseball mode, and [the team] seems to really enjoy it.”
Nuss emphasized the money raised is especially important for field maintenance following the end of the previous season.
“We try to buy practice baseballs and things like that with the money we raise, but for this time of year, it’s mostly for field maintenance,” said Nuss. “By the time that the season is over with, we’re usually out of funds to buy stuff and take care of the field.”
This will be Nuss’ second year to participate in the Pumpkin Dash. He said the race is something he has enjoyed during the two years he has been part of the baseball program.
“I enjoy it because I already like the fall weather. We usually catch it on a good day and usually have a good turnout,” said Nuss.
The baseball players have the option to run in the race, but they are asked to find at least five runners apiece to participate. According to Nuss, half of his team usually chooses to run.
Approximately 100 runners participated in the 2019 Pumpkin Dash, and the team hopes to have a similar turnout for this year’s race.
The Pumpkin Dash will be at St. Clair County High School on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. Those who want to participate can register through a baseball player or online at runsignup.com.